Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 4

Artist Barbara Kruger's pro-choice poster has reappeared in Poland as a protest against the country's tightening of abortion restrictions. It was first seen there in 1991.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/your-body-is-a-battleground-iconic-pro-choice-poster-returns-to-poland/a-56002175?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf