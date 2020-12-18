Watch: The Lumineers Release Holiday Classic ‘Silent Night’ to Benefit Struggling Venues

Articles

Today, The Lumineers released their rendition of the holiday classic “Silent Night” via Dualtone (an Entertainment One company) and Decca for the rest of the world. For an entire year, all proceeds from streaming the song will benefit the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund, helping save some of the music industry’s most important stages.

A corresponding video aims to raise awareness of the severe challenges that independent venues across the nation are facing in light of COVID-19. The title of “Silent Night” highlights the fact that venues across the country have gone completely silent due to the pandemic. The track is driven forward by the solemn piano playing of Jeremiah Fraites, with haunting harmonies from Wesley Schultz and Lauren Jacobson creating an appropriate tone for the desperate situation that so many venues currently find themselves in.

The Lumineers issued the following statement:

Venues have gone silent all across the country and world because of the pandemic. Hope is on the horizon, and we believe we’ll be playing again in 2021. But independent venues need our help to survive that long. Don’t let the venues remain silent forever – SAVE OUR STAGES. When you stream our song “Silent Night” all proceeds will go towards supporting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund is raising money for grants in hopes of enabling some of the most distressed independent venues to hold on until Congress passes the Save Our Stages Act. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund is a tax-deductible way for individuals, companies, and foundations to contribute.

The NIVA ERF directly supports the preservation of the independent live entertainment ecosystem that presents music, comedy, and the performing arts, helping these critical spaces survive through the Coronavirus pandemic.​Individuals, foundations, businesses, and organizations that are interested in contributing to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund should visit ​nivassoc.org/erf​.

