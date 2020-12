Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 10:03 Hits: 6

The late August Wilson's first Broadway hit, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," has been adapted for the screen, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in his final film role.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/18/947649431/ma-raineys-black-bottom-shines-a-light-on-august-wilsons-vision