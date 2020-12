Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020

"She said Jimmy Rabbitt turned her on to my last album" is the line from David Allan Coe's infamous song "Longhaired Redneck" where many got clued into this man's importance. But his legacy goes much deeper as both a DJ and a performer.

