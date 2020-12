Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 00:12 Hits: 7

Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania's joint entry of couscous has earned a place on the UN agency's list of the world's Intangible Cultural Heritage. It has been hailed as an "example of international cooperation."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/couscous-joins-unesco-intangible-cultural-heritage-list/a-55967754?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf