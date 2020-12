Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 08:28 Hits: 8

The famous actor's path from GDR drama school dropout to Hollywood movie star is undoubtedly one of the most unusual acting career paths of the post-war era.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-east-germany-to-hollywood-armin-mueller-stahl-at-90/a-55950087?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf