Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 18:38 Hits: 11

Is it possible to hear the music of 2020 without getting lost in the noise? NPR Music's critic Ann Powers studies a year during which nearly everything about loving music was turned upside down.

(Image credit: Renee Klahr / NPR / Armon Dauphin / Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/947097382/listening-to-2020-diary-of-a-fugue-year