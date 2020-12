Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:40 Hits: 11

It's the first time in years that lunar samples have arrived back on Earth. Ground crew are on their way to collect the capsule and its precious cargo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-moon-probe-chang-e-5-back-on-earth/a-55965461?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf