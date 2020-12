Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 02:20 Hits: 7

Individually, Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno are already two of the most exciting, promising, and talented up-and-comers in most all of roots music. Put them together, and they're even greater than the sum of their parts.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/vivian-leva-riley-calcagno-ready-new-self-titled-record/