Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:25 Hits: 7

Comedian John Crist is taking the lyrics of some of country music's worst songs to task by turning literal interpretations of them into video skits. If you ever wondered how implausible the premise of "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," or "Dirt Road Anthem" is, he's got you covered.

