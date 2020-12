Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 16:15 Hits: 7

Climbing COVID numbers have forced the return of the hard lockdown in Germany. For most of the past year, tens of thousands of freelance musicians have been out of a job. The famous violinist is addressing their plight.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/anne-sophie-mutter-performs-to-help-jobless-musicians/a-55938368?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf