Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 19:55 Hits: 6

"I hope people listen to the records and discover how truly essential and profound his body of work is," says Stuart of the trailblazing singer, who died Saturday at 86

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/marty-stuart-charley-pride-guitar-1103449/