Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 18:12 Hits: 2

In this new album, Sturgill Simpson isn't just fulfilling a promise to fans to cut a bluegrass record, he's finding and settling into the next phase of his career, which is as a full-blown bluegrass musician. Simpson saved his most personal songs for 'Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions).'

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-sturgill-simpsons-cuttin-grass-vol-2/