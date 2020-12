Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 14:30 Hits: 4

The musicians who massaged our temples for us this year took more than one approach — some immersive soundscapes, some acoustic lullabies, at least one wild pop-punk experiment.

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr / NPR / Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/11/945002356/2020-was-the-year-of-trying-to-chill