Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020

The musician FKA twigs has filed suit against her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, alleging that he had physically and mentally abused her. She says another ex-girlfriend has made similar claims.

(Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

