Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 05:29 Hits: 16

That bastard did it again. Just as country and bluegrass fans were just settling in for a long Winter's nap Thursday evening (12-10), alerts started going off that Sturgill Simpson wasn't just messing with us when he titled his recent Cuttin' Grass album Vol. 1. Now he has released Vol. 2

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sturgill-simpson-releases-cuttin-grass-vol-2-cowboy-arms-sessions/