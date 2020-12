Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 04:48 Hits: 13

"We can't in good conscience benefit from a process that has... so overlooked women, performers of color, and most especially black performers," three nominees say

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/grammys-childrens-album-nominees-withdraw-lack-of-diversity-1102260/