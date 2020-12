Articles

Shooter Jennings has signed on with the Concord Label Group as a staff producer who will work closely with Concord’s Chief Label Executive Tom Whalley as a creative executive to develop the current roster, and identify new talent. Concord owns numerous imprints important to the country and roots realm.

