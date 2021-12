Articles

Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021

Today, the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission launched the EU-U.S. Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (Joint Dialogue) to reaffirm a longstanding tradition of close cooperation in antitrust enforcement and policy.

