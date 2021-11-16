Articles

On November 16th, IPI together with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN cohosted a virtual policy forum on “The Road to Seoul: Previewing the 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial.”

The 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial will be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea on December 7-8, 2021. It will be the sixth high-level meeting in support of UN peacekeeping convened by member states and the UN Secretariat since 2014. These meetings are intended to sustain political support to UN peacekeeping and encourage member states to offer concrete pledges of uniformed personnel, enablers, financial resources, capacity building initiatives. The Ministerial process is formally co-chaired by twelve member states and the UN Secretariat and is open to member states on the UN General Assembly’s Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34).

The Ministerial has emerged as one of the flagship vehicles through which the UN can strengthen the inherently global partnerships that underpin peacekeeping operations around the world. The Seoul Ministerial also comes at a particularly crucial time for UN peacekeeping as it continues its efforts to implement reforms and evolve. Significant preparatory work has unfolded over the past year in the lead-up to this process. The co-chairs have convened four Preparatory Conferences, each discussing a specific topic that will feature prominently during the Ministerial Conference. The UN Secretariat has prepared a pledging guide for member states as well as a capabilities-assessment study.

This virtual policy forum provided a preview of the core issues that will be discussed at the 2021 Ministerial Conference. It will contextualize the importance of the Ministerial process within broader efforts to encourage the evolution of UN peacekeeping operations. It also highlighted the progress achieved over the past seven years and defined expectations for the upcoming summit. The policy forum offered summaries of the Preparatory Conferences convened over the past year. IPI also launched an issue brief, prepared by IPI Senior Policy Analyst Daniel Forti, on the Peacekeeping Ministerial.

Opening Remarks:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President

Ambassador Bae Jong-in, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN

Speakers:

Mr. Jean-Pierre LaCroix, Under-Secretary-General, UN Department of Peace Operations

Ms. Laura Grant, Deputy Head of the UN Peacekeeping Joint Unit, United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (on behalf of the co-chairs of the Preparatory Conference on Sustaining Peace and Peacebuilding)

Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Senior Advisor at the United States Mission to the UN (on behalf of the co-chairs of the Preparatory Conference on Performance and Accountability)

Ambassador Mark Zellenrath, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UN (on behalf of the co-chairs of the Preparatory Conference on Protection of Civilians and Safety & Security)

Ambassador Mohammad K. Koba, Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN (on behalf of the co-chairs of the Preparatory Conference on Partnerships, Training and Capacity Building)

Moderator:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President

