Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 05:00 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice announced today that it will require B.S.A. S.A. (Lactalis) and The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz) to divest Kraft Heinz’s Athenos and Polly-O businesses in order to proceed with Lactalis’s proposed acquisition of Kraft Heinz’s natural cheese business in the United States.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-requires-divestitures-lactalis-s-acquisition-kraft-heinz-s-natural-cheese