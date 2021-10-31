The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Experts react: Live updates from COP26 as world leaders scramble to save the planet

A mass of global political leaders, activists, and thinkers have descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) on climate change—described as the world’s “last best chance” to address the warming planet before it’s too late.

During the twelve-day event, which kicked off Sunday, they’ll mull meaningful ways to wean the world off fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy. 

Throughout COP26, Atlantic Council experts—some of whom are on the ground in Glasgow—will deliver insightful and forward-looking analysis on the developments they believe will matter most in the fight against climate change.

This post will be continuously updated as news developments and expert analysis stream in and we track this hugely consequential conference.

COP26

2021
November 2 2021 3:23 PM

Global mayors band together against extreme heat

Four local mayors from across the globe are taking the lead on addressing extreme heat in partnership with the Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. They joined the Resilience Hub at COP26 to announce their plans and commitments alongside national leaders.

 

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, described her Freetown the Tree Town campaign, which aims to plant a million trees. So far, they’ve planted 550,000 trees in the ground and 60,000 along the mangroves. “We’re not planting trees alone. It’s specifically about growing them,” she said, describing how communities get involved by tracking and monitoring the trees on apps. With it, she said, “any Freetownian can be a tree steward.”

 

Mayor of Seville, Spain, Juan Espadas committed to working with the Resilience Center on naming and categorizing heat waves to “inform and raise awareness among the population” and prepare citizens to “prevent the most severe impacts.” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis announced his city would name and categorize heat waves because doing so would help the Greek capital “speak the language of public health,” he said.

 

Miami-Dade County has “the most assets at risk” of extreme heat “out of any place on the planet,” said the county’s mayor, Daniella Levine Cava. She said that starting in 2022, the county will declare “the first-ever heat season” that will span from May 1 to October 31. “This will be the season in which we will be on alert, just as we are for hurricanes. Our shelters will be ready.”

November 2 2021 2:32 PM

George Frampton, a distinguished senior fellow and the director of the Transatlantic Climate Policy Initiative at the Global Energy Center, weighs in on today’s pledge by world leaders to limit methane emissions:

 

First announced in September, the Global Methane Pledge now includes almost ninety countries—sixty of which have signed up in just the past few weeks—which comprise half of the world’s top thirty methane emitters. They account for two-thirds of the global economy. Brazil, a top-five emitter, just joined this week. So the Kerry team has been doing a lot of successful work on this issue.

 

The less interesting thing about the announcement is that Biden had already made a commitment to reduce methane, and the Environmental Protection Agency is effectively just reinstating—and slightly expanding—a rule it released at the end of the Obama administration, developed as a joint pledge with Canada to reduce methane 30 percent by 2030. (The Obama rule was cancelled by Congress through the Congressional Review Act during the Trump administration.)

 

More interesting is not only the large number of countries that signed on to methane reduction targets at COP26, but also those that didn’t—some of the world’s largest producers. For the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and others that don’t generate much methane, developing policy is about slowly limiting, or disfavoring, gas and oil from countries that don’t do a good job in reducing methane leakage. But others, such as Russia and the oil and gas producers of the Gulf (whose modern infrastructure controls leakage relatively well) aren’t ready to sign on to that kind of commitment.

November 2 2021 2:11 PM

Breaking news from the Council’s Resilience Hub in Glasgow

November 2 2021 1:58 PM

Majid Jafar, an Atlantic Council International Advisory Board member and CEO of Crescent Petroleum, shared some strong words about climate finance commitments:

November 2 2021 11:34 AM

Julia Pyper, a nonresident senior fellow at the Council’s Global Energy Center, is staying positive about COP26:

November 2 2021 9:49 AM

November 2 2021 8:31 AM

Sherri Goodman, Atlantic Council board director and former US deputy undersecretary of defense for environmental security, on US pledges at COP26 so far:

 

“President Biden’s commitments on massive methane reductions and deforestation make clear that the ‘race to the top’ on climate is not only about the clean energy transition, but also about how quickly we can remove the most harmful carbon pollutants (methane among them) and improve our forested lands, restoring nature to its rightful place.”

November 2 2021 8:11 AM

The Biden administration takes aim at methane

The US Environmental Protection Agency will restrict emissions from around one million currently operating fossil fuel rigs around the United States, according to the New York Times.

November 2 2021 7:47 AM

Is deforestation done for?

In the first significant deal struck during COP26, more than 100 leaders have agreed to end the practice by 2030, the BBC reports.

November 1 2021 4:53 PM
Hung Tran: Lack of G20 climate action sets a worrying tone for COP26

Tran, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former deputy director at the International Monetary Fund, breaks down the Group of Twenty (G20) summit’s climate failures in his analysis of last weekend’s gathering in Rome.

 

No new net-zero emission pledges emerged from this year’s summit—during which leaders agreed only to achieve “global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by or around mid-century.” While twelve member countries have re-committed to reach net zero by 2050, others (including China and Russia) insisted on setting their own target dates around 2060. As a result, the prospects for this week’s UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland appear dim—with India announcing Monday that it didn’t plan to hit net zero until 2070. The G20 also failed to set specific timeframes to phase out the use of coal as an energy source—thanks to opposition by Russia, China, India and Australia—agreeing only to end the provision of international public finance for new coal-power generation abroad by the end of this year. Meanwhile, reliance on coal in electricity generation has increased in several countries, including China, while priorities among key countries have increasingly diverged. China, India, South Africa, and Brazil emphasized that rich countries’ long-pledged but undelivered one hundred billion dollars per year in climate-change financing (until 2025) needs to actually come through to assist developing countries’ transitions to renewable energy.

The post Experts react: Live updates from COP26 as world leaders scramble to save the planet appeared first on Atlantic Council.

Read more https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/cop26-is-a-turning-point-for-climate-change-our-experts-explain-why/

