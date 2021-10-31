The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 9

A mass of global political leaders, activists, and thinkers have descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) on climate change—described as the world’s “last best chance” to address the warming planet before it’s too late.

During the twelve-day event, which kicked off Sunday, they’ll mull meaningful ways to wean the world off fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy. 

Throughout COP26, Atlantic Council experts—some of whom are on the ground in Glasgow—will deliver insightful and forward-looking analysis on the developments they believe will matter most in the fight against climate change.

This post will be continuously updated as news developments and expert analysis stream in and we track this hugely consequential conference.

COP26

COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.
2021
October 31 2021 11:00 AM

Jorge Gastelumendi: ‘COP26 will be a litmus test’

 

It feels exhilarating to be back at a COP after a long hiatus (four years in my case). During that period of time, the pandemic has left a personal mark on me—as I’m sure is the case for all the thirty thousand participants expected in Glasgow over the coming days. It’s been as much a story of human resilience as a stark reminder of just how little resilience our social, economic, and political systems really harbor when pushed to their limits by a global crisis.

 

COP26 will be a litmus test. Have we become wiser to recognize that we either “adapt or die,” in the brutal words of the United Kingdom’s Environment Agency? Have we become smarter to decisively address the challenges which climate impacts pose to people and their livelihoods? Are we deploying our human ingenuity to unleash much-needed financial, technological, and governance innovations to meet this crisis at the appropriate scale and pace?

 

For one, we have launched an unprecedented global campaign to bring together civil society organizations, corporations, financial institutions, cities, and regions and mobilize them toward boosting their climate adaptation action. The Race to Resilience, which I co-lead under the UN High Level Climate Champions for Climate Action, will make landfall in Glasgow—with all its constructive but disruptive force.

 

This campaign boldly aims to build the climate change resilience of four billion people, or half of the world’s population, by 2030. But will it be taken up by political and business leaders at COP26? Since its launch in January, it has started to force many to move from simple discourse to taking real action by introducing a human metric to assess the true impact of resilience efforts on climate change.

 

We look forward to seeing this innovation on display at COP26. Stay tuned.

 

COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.

Jorge Gastelumendi

Director, Global Policy

Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

October 31 2021 9:00 AM

“Where Paris promised, Glasgow delivers,” says the COP26 president, according to the BBC. In the coming days, we’ll find out whether that’s true.

October 31 2021 7:30 AM
COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.

Heat is killing us—and the economy too. Don’t miss the Atlantic Council’s recent deep dive into the crippling economic effects of climate change.

October 31 2021 6:45 AM
COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.

IEA World Energy Outlook 2021: All eyes on net zero. Here’s our breakdown of the International Energy Agency’s recent report—which finds that bold pledges just won’t cut it.

The post COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why. appeared first on Atlantic Council.

Read more https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/cop26-is-a-turning-point-for-climate-change-our-experts-explain-why/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version