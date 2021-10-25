Sudan’s Military Must End Coup, Release Detained Civilians, Avert Bloodshed: PHR

Articles

In response to reports of a military coup in Sudan, the following statement is attributable to Susannah Sirkin, director of policy at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“PHR is alarmed by reports that Sudan’s military has dissolved the country’s transitional government, declared a state of emergency, and arrested top civilian officials in an apparent coup. The military seizure of power contravenes the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and imperils Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian-led government following more than three decades under dictator Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.

“We call on military leaders in Sudan to immediately release detained civilians – including the prime minister and other top officials – and restore the transitional government. As pro-democracy protesters fill the streets of Khartoum and the military continues its power-grab, the risk of violence is escalating by the hour. Sudanese security forces have a horrific track record of perpetrating atrocities against civilians and protesters, as PHR has documented (“‘Chaos and Fire’: An Analysis of Sudan’s June 3, 2019 Khartoum Massacre”). We call on the armed forces to exercise restraint and respect the rights of demonstrators. Sudanese authorities must also restore internet services, telecommunications, and vital infrastructure, which they haveappeared to block in order to cement their control and stifle dissent and fundamental human rights. They must also ensure that medical treatment of the sick and wounded continues without threat or discrimination, as well as that health care facilities, personnel, and transport are not subject to attack or interference.

“The world must stand with Sudan’s civilian protesters at this moment of peril. The African Union, United Nations, and international governments must condemn this apparent military coup, pressure the Sudanese military to end its brazen violation of the Constitutional Declaration, free political prisoners, and avert bloodshed.”

