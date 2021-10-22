Articles

On October 22nd, IPI in partnership with the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) cohosted a virtual policy forum entitled “Where are the Women? Staying Curious about Gender in International Security.” The discussion addressed women’s experiences in international security and explored ways to overcome structural gender inequalities in arms control and disarmament, mediation, and peacekeeping. This side event was co-sponsored by Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Namibia, Norway, the Philippines, and Sweden.

Starting with the question “where are the women?”, initially posed by Cynthia Enloe more than three decades ago, this event gathered insights from researchers and practitioners working to better understand the multiple roles that women play in international security. The event provided an opportunity to discuss the experiences of women across the broad international security field, including the main barriers they face, as well as existing policies and practices advancing inclusivity.

Speakers:

Dr. Cynthia Enloe, Professor at Clark University

Ambassador Don Steinberg, Executive Director, Mobilizing Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security, and Expert Adviser to the Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Ambassador Elayne Whyte Gomez, Fellow with the GCSP and former Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the UN in Geneva

Lt. Col. Lausanne Nsengimana Ingabire, Gender Advisor, UN Office of Military Affairs

Moderator:

Dr. Adam Lupel, Vice President and COO, International Peace Institute

Closing Remarks:

Dr. Cécile Aptel, Deputy Director, UNIDIR

