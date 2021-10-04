John Mix Joins Physicians for Human Rights as Chief Marketing and Development Officer

Articles

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) today welcomes John Mix as the organization’s new Chief Marketing and Development Officer (CMDO). In this inaugural role, Mix will lead PHR’s development and management of brand marketing, communications, digital programs, and revenue generation efforts to support the strategic direction of the organization.

Mix comes to PHR with more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit fundraising sector. In his most recent role, he served as vice president of marketing and communications at Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) Worldwide, where he oversaw the international NGO’s marketing, communications, branding, major gifts, and development operations and led record fundraising and growth for the organization.

Throughout his career, Mix has served in various marketing leadership positions at prominent international nonprofits and NGOs, including as senior director of marketing at Human Rights Watch and director of digital marketing at the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Under Mix’s leadership, revenue from the IRC’s digital program grew 1000 percent. His decades of experience also include former positions at other New York-based nonprofits and renowned cultural institutions, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Carnegie Hall Corporation, and the Museum of Natural History.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with John as an executive leader of Physicians for Human Rights, and thrilled for the rest of our talented staff to work with and learn from his years of experience in the nonprofit fundraising, communications, and marketing space,” saidDonna McKay, executive director of PHR. “John brings decades of experience and knowledge to this role, with a deep understanding of not only how to build and maintain a brand, but also how to ensure our marketing strategy aligns with our targets for policy impact and organizational growth.”

“John will bring his management acumen and an analytical and data-driven perspective to PHR’s marketing and development efforts, as well as the critical entrepreneurial and creative thinking that drove many of his past successes in previous roles. I’m eager to welcome him to our team and look forward to his fresh insights on integrating PHR’s communications strategies and fundraising targets with our ongoing work to safeguard human rights, advance global health equity, and advocate for evidence-based responses to the pandemic,” added McKay.

In this newly created role, Mix will spearhead the integration of digital marketing, communications, and fundraising strategies across the organization. He will work with PHR’s communications team and research programs to build creative strategies, drive public engagement, and develop new ways to inform, inspire, and connect PHR’s supporters and advocacy targets. Mix will also oversee PHR’s development team, leading individual giving, board engagement, events, and institutional giving.

“By mobilizing health professionals to document and advocate against human rights abuses, PHR is uniquely equipped to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and the other most pressing rights and health issues of our time,” said JohnMix. “I’m looking forward to building on PHR’s respected presence and scaling up the organization’s influence, visibility, and impacts. Today’s global crises demand the skills and voices of medical professionals – and an organization like PHR.”

Mix holds a Bachelor of Arts, with a concentration in art history and religious studies, from Adelphi University and a Master of Science in nonprofit leadership from Fordham University.

