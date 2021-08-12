FAST THINKING: What will a post-American Afghanistan look like?

Articles

As US forces complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban is seizing one provincial capital after another. Whether Afghan security forces can continue to hold larger urban centers, including the national capital Kabul, remains an open question—spelling a precarious future for the Afghan people.

On this episode of Fast Thinking, Atlantic Council experts Irfan Nooruddin and Will Wechsler discuss how the United States can continue to support the Afghan government, break down three possible scenarios for what Afghanistan’s plight could mean for the future of counterterrorism, and explain how regional players will shape the country’s future.

