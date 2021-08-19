The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAST THINKING: Was the war worth it? Afghanistan’s former ambassador to the US, Roya Rahmani, weighs in

Long-time diplomat and steadfast women’s rights champion Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan’s former ambassador to the United States, joins South Asia Center Director Irfan Nooruddin for a special episode of Fast Thinking to share her thoughts on whether the war in Afghanistan was worth it, the crucial role of women in the country’s future, and how to evaluate the Taliban’s promises.

Irfan Nooruddin

Director

ElectionsEconomy & Business

South Asia Center

