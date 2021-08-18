The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAST THINKING: What does the fall of Kabul mean for India and Pakistan?

For decades, stability and security in Afghanistan has presented a significant national security threat for the region’s two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. Afghanistan has at times served as a springboard for regional terrorism, which has reared its head in the Kashmir region and elsewhere. So what does the fall of Kabul mean for these nuclear-armed rivals? India has lost an ally, and for Pakistan the answer is… complicated.

On this episode of Fast Thinking, Atlantic Council South Asia Center Director Irfan Nooruddin sits down with Harris Samad to talk about the history at play, whether the two countries will be able to align in their approach with the new regime, and if the Taliban’s success will embolden other extremist groups in the region.

Watch more episodes of Fast Thinking
Meet the experts
Irfan Nooruddin

Director

ElectionsEconomy & Business

South Asia Center

Harris A. Samad

Assistant Director

Peacekeeping and PeacebuildingSecurity & Defense

South Asia Center

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.

explore the program

