Justice Department Supports the Federal Reserve Board’s Proposed Rule on Debit Card Interchange Fees and Routing to Promote Competition

Today, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division filed a comment in support of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ (Board) notice of proposed rulemaking on Debit Card Interchange Fees and Routing. The Board’s proposed rule would require banks that issue debit cards (“issuers”) to give merchants a choice of debit networks for transactions made online and in circumstances where consumers pay without physically presenting their debit cards. By introducing choice, the proposed rule has the potential to reduce merchants’ transactional costs and ultimately save consumers money.

