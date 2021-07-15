The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

FAST THINKING: What’s next for space travel

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 2

Everybody is racing to space – not just nations, but private companies and even individuals. As this becomes more commonplace, where will the responsibility fall when it comes to space ventures, and can we put aside the competition to uniformly address both orbital and Earth-bound issues?

Atlantic Council experts David Bray and Inkoo Kang of the GeoTech Center discuss the future of space governance, China and Russia’s independent missions, and the inevitable commercialization of space travel.

subscribe to the fast thinking newsletter
Watch more episodes of Fast Thinking
Meet the experts
FAST THINKING: What’s next for space travel

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center and GeoTech Commission

Economy & BusinessTechnology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

FAST THINKING: What’s next for space travel

Inkoo Kang

Research Consultant

Geopolitics & Energy SecuritySecurity & Defense

GeoTech Center

The post FAST THINKING: What’s next for space travel appeared first on Atlantic Council.

Read more https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-series/fastthinking/fast-thinking-whats-next-for-space-travel/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version