FAST THINKING: What’s next for space travel

Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021

Everybody is racing to space – not just nations, but private companies and even individuals. As this becomes more commonplace, where will the responsibility fall when it comes to space ventures, and can we put aside the competition to uniformly address both orbital and Earth-bound issues?

Atlantic Council experts David Bray and Inkoo Kang of the GeoTech Center discuss the future of space governance, China and Russia’s independent missions, and the inevitable commercialization of space travel.



