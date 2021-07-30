FAST THINKING: Will Facebook’s anti-extremism efforts actually work?

Articles

Following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, social-media platforms are under pressure to address the extremist content circulating on their sites. But what exactly should social media’s role be in intervening against extremism?

On this episode of Fast Thinking, experts Rose Jackson and Jared Holt from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab examine the potential and limits of social media to resolve these issues – and whether or not Facebook’s latest anti-extremism prompts to users, which include notifications about potential exposures to extremist content or friends at risk of becoming extremists, will be effective.

Disclosure: Facebook is a funder of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. This video was produced and published in accordance with the Atlantic Council Policy on Intellectual Independence. Production and on-camera staff are solely responsible for this video’s analysis and recommendations. The Atlantic Council and its donors do not determine, nor do they necessarily endorse or advocate for, any of Fast Thinking’s conclusions.

Meet the experts

