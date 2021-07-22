Why ‘human security’ matters for tomorrow’s conflicts

Articles

What do soldiers do when they encounter a child armed with explosives? How can we prevent girls from being taken as brides for terrorists? And how can we prepare for displacement due to climate change?

These and other dilemmas helped inform NATO leaders’ decision last month to include in their final communiqué an important reference to “human security,” a concept central to building more inclusive and resilient societies capable of managing crises and maintaining collective defense.

It didn’t get as much attention at the Brussels summit as transatlantic cooperation on issues related to Russia, China, climate change, and cybersecurity, but including human security as one of the summit outcomes was a major step for the Alliance and one that deserves closer attention.

Stemming from a United Nations Human Development Report in 1994, human security holds that what makes individuals and communities safe also contributes to national security. Since the 1990s, academics have debated whether the term “over-securitizes” the concept of human development. Either way, it is taking on new relevance in military circles today.

As a former US military instructor and NATO advisor, I have trained thousands of soldiers to analyze threats to human beings from non-state actors and irregular warfare. Such lessons are sought after by partner nations working to address the same challenges.

For example, the need for human security is clear in eastern Ukraine, where numerous schools have been damaged and classes have been disrupted due to the conflict with Russia. In some cases, Ukrainian forces that are eager to comply with NATO standards have occupied schools as fortified structures, which is contrary to the law of armed conflict. In the absence of educational opportunities, Russian influences are filling the gap by recruiting young men and women into militarized youth groups. Ending the conflict in Ukraine will not be possible in the long run without preventing young people from being drawn into battle.

At the summit, the NATO leaders’ communiqué defined human security as focusing on the “risks and threats to populations in conflict or crisis areas and how to respond to them.” In the same vein, the leaders reaffirmed their support for the Protection of Civilians policy, which aims to minimize threats to civilians in NATO mission areas.

