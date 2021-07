Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

The Antitrust Division today commemorates National Whistleblower Appreciation Day, which celebrates individuals who act with courage to speak out and report crimes, including antitrust violations like price-fixing, bid rigging and market allocation conspiracies.

