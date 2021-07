Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

The Department of Justice announced today that it will require Gray Television Inc. and Quincy Media Inc. to divest 10 broadcast television stations in seven local markets as a condition of resolving a challenge to Gray’s proposed $925 million acquisition of Quincy.

