Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Statement on Aon and Willis Towers Watson Decision to Terminate Merger Agreement

Published on Monday, 26 July 2021

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today released the following statement on Aon plc’s and Willis Towers Watson’s announcement that the firms agreed to terminate their planned $30 billion merger. The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on June 16, 2021, to stop the merger, alleging that the combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson, the second- and third-largest insurance brokers in the world, would reduce competition for the business of American companies, effectively consolidating the industry’s “Big Three” into a Big Two.

