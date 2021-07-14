Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Transaction between Global Industrial and Agricultural Equipment Component Manufacturers

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 04:00

The Department of Justice announced today that it will require Danfoss A/S (Danfoss) and Eaton Corporation Plc (Eaton) to divest assets from both Danfoss’s and Eaton’s orbital motor and hydraulic steering unit manufacturing businesses in order to proceed with their proposed asset purchase agreement. Without these divestitures, the transaction would substantially lessen competition in the design, manufacture, and sale of orbital motors and hydraulic steering units used in agricultural, industrial and construction equipment in the United States.

