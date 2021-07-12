Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Interagency Collaboration

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) have signed the first interagency Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster cooperation and communication between the agencies to enhance competition in the maritime industry. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers and FMC Chairman Daniel Maffei signed the MOU between the Antitrust Division and the FMC effective this afternoon following Friday’s announcement of the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-maritime-commission-sign-memorandum-understanding-support