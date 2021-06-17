2021 Global Peace Index: Measuring Peace in a Complex World

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 22:30 Hits: 2

Event Video



Photos jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery("#isloaderfor-pazkun").fadeOut(500, function () { jQuery(".pagwrap-pazkun").fadeIn(500);});});

On June 17th, IPI together with the Institute for Economics and Peace cohosted a virtual policy forum to mark the release of the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index.

Produced by the international think tank the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), the Global Peace Index (GPI) report presents the most comprehensive, data-driven analysis to date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies. As the first analysis to methodically rank countries according to their levels of peacefulness and to identify potential determinants of peace, the GPI measures the peacefulness of 163 countries and territories, covering 99.7 percent of the world’s population. It is comprised of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources. These indicators are grouped into three key domains: ongoing conflict, safety and security, and militarization.

The Institute for Economics & Peace is dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress. At this event, the key findings from the report were examined, together with a closer analysis of specific country-level findings.

Speaker:

Mr. Steve Killelea, Founder and Chairman, Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP)

Discussant:

Ms. Ayaka Suzuki, Director of Strategic Planning and Monitoring Unit, Executive Office of the Secretary-General

Moderator:

Dr. Youssef Mahmoud, IPI Senior Adviser

.content .main .entry-header.w-thumbnail .cartouche {background: none; bottom: 0px;} h1.entry-title {font-size: 1.8em;}

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2021/06/2021-global-peace-index