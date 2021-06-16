The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Sues to Block Aon’s Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block Aon’s $30 billion proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson, a transaction that would bring together two of the “Big Three” global insurance brokers. As alleged in the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the merger threatens to eliminate competition, raise prices, and reduce innovation for American businesses, employers, and unions that rely on these important services.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-block-aon-s-acquisition-willis-towers-watson

