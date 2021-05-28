The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Violence of Forgetting

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 0

In the early 1920’s, Black Americans were under the siege of direct and indirect racial violence with widespread lynchings, Jim Crow laws, and race riots across the country. And yet the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma was thriving. Its streets were lined with successful Black-owned businesses and Black professionals. The district was so successful that the area was dubbed “Black Wall Street.”

But 100 years ago, on May 31, 1921, a white mob of several thousand murdered up to 300 Black residents, and destroyed almost every Black business, church, and home in the 35-square-block neighborhood.

Watch the Episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJEB58zL_Wc

What followed the massacre was a national forgetting: no reckoning, no justice, and no accountability. Black property owners were never compensated, and neither the city nor the state committed money toward rebuilding Greenwood in the aftermath. In fact, up until recently, the massacre was hardly taught or discussed at all.

Tulsa historian and prolific author and lawyer, Hannibal B. Johnson, joined us on At Liberty this week to mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and discuss its legacy. Johnson is the chair of the Education Committee of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which is hosting educational and memorial events in honor of the centennial.

Listen to Episode 157 of ACLU's "At Liberty" Podcast:

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/the-tulsa-race-massacre-and-the-violence-of-forgetting

Stay informed about our work
Sign up

Read more https://www.aclu.org/news/racial-justice/the-tulsa-race-massacre-and-the-violence-of-forgetting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version