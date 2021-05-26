Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:01 Hits: 8

On Thursday, June 3rd, IPI together with Microsoft’s Office on UN Affairs is cohosting a virtual policy forum entitled “SDG Zero? A People-Centered Approach to Universal Connectivity.”

Remarks will begin at 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST

Live Broadcast | Watch on table {border: 1px solid #606060;} Refresh this window at the scheduled time to watch the video.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has increased reliance on digital technologies, it has highlighted the growing digital divide between and within societies. Universal access to the digital world has become more urgent than ever, and failure to achieve it could undermine progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. While closing the digital divide and increasing connectivity are among the UN secretary-general’s priorities for 2021, this goal remains elusive and faces many obstacles.

Authored by Jimena Leiva Roesch, Senior Fellow and Head of IPI’s Peace and Sustainable Development Program, the issue brief “SDG Zero? A People-Centered Approach to Universal Connectivity,” is based on a series of three roundtable discussions convened by IPI, together with Microsoft, in March and April 2021. The paper identifies obstacles to universal connectivity and considers how they can be overcome, looking particularly at the human rights risks of rushing to close the digital divide and how these risks can be mitigated. Ultimately, it concludes that achieving meaningful and sustainable progress toward digital inclusion requires all actors to commit to working through a multi-stakeholder platform.

Opening Remarks:

Mr. John Frank, Vice President for United Nations Affairs, Microsoft

H.E. Mr. Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, and seventy-sixth President of the Economic and Social Council (TBC)

H.E. Mrs. Valentine Rugwabiza, Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the UN

Speakers:

Mr. Byran Kariuki, Former Managing Director and Board member of Mawingu Networks LTD

Professor Antonio García Zaballos, Lead Specialist on Telecommunications, Inter-American Development Bank

Ms. Peggy Hicks, Director of the Thematic Engagement, Special Procedures, and Right to Development Division of the UN Human Rights Office (TBC)

Mr. Chris Fabian, Co-Founder, Giga UNICEF

Closing Remarks:

Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator, UN Development Program (TBC)

Moderator:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2021/05/sdg-zero-a-people-centered-approach-to-universal-connectivity-launch