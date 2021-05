Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

A federal grand jury in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment charging Norman W. Fries Inc., dba Claxton Poultry Farms (Claxton), headquartered in Claxton, Georgia, with participating in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chicken products.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/broiler-chicken-producer-indicted-price-fixing-and-bid-rigging