Is governmental and societal discrimination against Muslim minorities behind foreign fighters in Syria and Iraq?

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 08:40 Hits: 5

Journal of Peace Research, Ahead of Print.This study asks whether governmental and societal discrimination against Muslim minorities explains the outflow of foreign fighters from non-Muslim-majority countries to Syria and Iraq. We use data from the ICSR, Soufan Group, Pokalova (2018), and RASM datasets to examine the connection between discrimination directed at Muslim minorities and the number of foreign fighters originating in a country. We apply grievance-based theory to examine whether minority-specific objective discrimination is behind the phenomenon. We find little evidence that discrimination increases the outflow of foreign fighters, but this outflow is higher from wealthier countries. The findings indicate that if grievances are a motivation for individuals to become foreign fighters, they are not connected to objective discrimination. This implies that at least some of the grievances relate to personal circumstances or that immigrant minorities are more likely to perceive inequality in wealthier countries.

Read more https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0022343320982652?ai=2b4&mi=ehikzz&af=R