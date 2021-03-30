Health Care Staffing Company and Executive Indicted for Colluding to Suppress Wages of School Nurses

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

A federal grand jury in Las Vegas, Nevada, returned an indictment today charging VDA OC LLC (formerly Advantage On Call LLC), a health care staffing company, and Ryan Hee, a former manager of the company, with entering into and engaging in a conspiracy with a competitor to allocate employee nurses and to fix the wages of those nurses, in violation of the Sherman Act.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/health-care-staffing-company-and-executive-indicted-colluding-suppress-wages-school-nurses