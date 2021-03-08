Strengthening Gender Equality: Inclusion and Meaningful Participation of Women in Building Peace

Articles

On March 8th, International Women’s Day, IPI together with the Government of Sweden, cohosted a virtual interactive dialogue between civil society representatives and H.E. Ms. Ann Linde, Foreign Minister of Sweden and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to discuss ways to ensure the inclusion and meaningful participation of women at all points before, during, and after conflict, as well as the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

This year, Sweden holds the Chair of the OSCE, with Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ms. Ann Linde serving as Chairperson-in-Office. On Wednesday, March 10th, she will brief the UN Security Council on this year’s priorities. Upon taking office, the Foreign Minister noted that enhancing gender equality and promoting the WPS Agenda are key priorities of the Swedish Chair.

Ahead of the Security Council briefing, this dialogue provided the opportunity for women peacebuilders and activists from the OSCE region to brief the OSCE Chair on the most pressing issues affecting WPS implementation in their respective contexts.

Welcome Remarks:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Acting President & CEO

H.E. Ms. Ann Linde, Foreign Minister of Sweden

Ms. Liliana Palihovici, Special Representative of the OSCE to the Chairperson-in-Office on Gender

Ms. Heidi Meinzolt, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

Civil Society Participants:

Ms. Tolekan Ismailova, NGO Birduino, Kyrgyzstan

Ms. Gulnara Shahinian, Democracy Today, Armenia

Ms. Julia Kharashvili, NGO IDP Women, Georgia

Ms. Maryna Korzh, Fem Group, Belarus

Ms. Nina Potarska, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Ukraine

Moderator:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Acting President & CEO

