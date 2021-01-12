The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Department of Justice Issues Positive Business Review Letter to Companies Developing Plasma Therapies for Covid-19

The Department of Justice announced today that it has no intention to challenge proposed efforts by Baxalta US Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and CSL Plasma Inc. (together, the “Requesting Parties”) to assist the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in designing quality standards for collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-issues-positive-business-review-letter-companies-developing-plasma

