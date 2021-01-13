The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Issues Business Review Letter for Proposed University Technology Licensing Program

The Justice  Department’s Antitrust Division announced today that it has completed its review of a proposed joint patent licensing pool known as the University Technology Licensing Program (UTLP).  UTLP is a proposal by participating universities to offer licenses to their physical science patents relating to specified emerging technologies.

