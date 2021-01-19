Justice Department Joins Computational Antitrust Project at Stanford Law School

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

The Department of Justice announced today that it will participate in the Computational Antitrust project, hosted by the Stanford University CodeX Center and created by Professor Thibault Schrepel. The project brings together academics from law, computer science, and economics as well as developers, policymakers, and antitrust agencies from around the world to discuss how technology and automation can improve antitrust enforcement.

