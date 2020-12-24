The Songs That Helped ACLU Staffers Survive 2020

Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020

How to sum up 2020: Stressful? Uncertain? Hard? If you’re like some ACLU staffers, one note of help came quite literally from listening to music. For a special year-end holiday episode, we asked a few staffers to tell us which song provided the service of escape or inspiration or just comfort.

It’s been a really long year, so we hope you enjoy this momentary departure from our usual talk of the latest civil rights and civil liberties battles in service of the songs that got us through this year. Here are a few of the songs that made us dance, jump, or simply keep going.

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/951977893

